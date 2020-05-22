New York: A Hollywood moment for NBA legend Kobe Bryant proved a big draw in a Beverly Hills auction of sport memorabilia. Kobe Bryant’s handprints in concrete sold for $75,000.

Precious handprints

‘Julien’s Auctions’ said the handprints were tests that were made by Bryant in 2011. He did so when he became the first athlete to leave his prints alongside those of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The prints have been kept in the forecourt of the ‘Chinese Theatre’ on Hollywood Boulevard. The handprint item fetched more than 18 times its presale estimate of $4,000-6,000.

Other highlights of the Julien’s auction included a full uniform worn by Bryant during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals. The uniform had and embroidered official NBA logo under a black band. The band was worn in remembrance of Wilt Chamberlain. It sold for $43,750 – more than four times its estimate of $10,000.

Heart-breaking tragedy

Bryant won five NBA titles in a 20-year career with the Lakers. He died in a helicopter crash in January that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Memorabilia of his career is fetched jaw-dropping auction prices. The Lakers championship ring that he gave his mother sold for $201,250. It was auctioned by New Jersey-based ‘Goldin Auctions’ this week. One of Bryant’s rookie cards sold for $110,400 in the Goldin sale.

Collectors are clearly hungry for something to remember Bryant by. The ESPN documentary The Last Dance has also fueled desire for items related former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan.

A Jordan 1986-87 Fleer rookie trading card sold in the Goldin auction for $99,630.

Record price

But the highest price in the opening session of the Goldin auction was for a signed rookie card for three-time American League MVP Mike Trout. It fetched an astonishing $922,500 on Wednesday.

The 2009 Trout card features the Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder’s first autograph in a Major League Baseball uniform. It is one of only five in existence.

AFP