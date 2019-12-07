Hyderabad: Captain Kohli was on fire with his bat during the first T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad Friday. He led India to a thunderous win with a stunning 94 (not out).

But, the most interesting part of the match was Virat’s aggression. Though, Virat made a slow start to the innings, he picked up pace during the closing stages of the game, tonking the bowlers all over the park.

During the 16th over of the game, the Indian skipper turned on the heat when he hit Kesrick Williams for a towering six over the long-on boundary. After smashing the six, Virat imitated Williams’ own celebration.

In 2017, during a one-off T20I in Jamaica, Kesrick Williams famously gave a send-off to Virat Kohli with a ‘chequebook-ticking” celebration after he dismissed the Indian batsman 29.

Two years on, the Indian captain gave Williams a taste of his own medicine by imitating his celebration. As he hit a flick shot over the leg-side, Virat Kohli turned to Kesrick and repeated his celebration three times. Williams could only look at Kohli and smile.

Post the match, Virat said that he gave it back to Williams as he had dismissed him in Jamaica, when India toured West Indies.

“It’s not the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I’ll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That’s what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That’s what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents,” Virat said in post match presentation.