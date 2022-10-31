Perth: A flabbergasted and “paranoid” Virat Kohli Monday denounced the “absolute invasion” of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in public domain.

Kohli re-shared the video, that went viral on social media, on his Instagram account along with a message, saying he is not okay with such kind of “fanaticism”.

“I understand that fans get happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli, who has regained his touch during the ongoing T20 World Cup, wrote.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he wrote further.

In the video, titled ‘King Kohli’s Hotel Room’, a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli’s personal belongings such as health supplements, collection of shoes, his opened suitcase that contained India jerseys, caps and a pair of glasses on his table.

It appears that more than one person, possibly members of hotel staff, were inside the room when the video was shot.

Members of the Indian team Monday left Perth for Adelaide where they play Bangladesh Wednesday. India suffered its first defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup when it lost to South Africa by five wickets at Optus Stadium Sunday.

Australian opener David Warner too expressed anger at the incident.

“This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth?,” Warner commented on Kohli’s post.

Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, expectedly, lashed out at people who disrespect people’s privacy.

“Have experienced few incidents, where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem’,” fumed Anushka in her Instagram story.

“Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line,” she wrote.

Virat and Anushka had requested the media to abstain from publishing the pictures of their daughter, Vamika, in January this year after the images of the infant were shown by the broadcaster during India’s tour of South Africa.