Bhubaneswar: Healthcare services across Odisha were severely disrupted on Friday as junior and senior resident doctors from various medical colleges joined a nationwide strike demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week.

Doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, and PRM Medical College Hospital in Baripada participated in the cease-work, also calling for a central Act ensuring the safety and security of medical students and doctors.

While junior doctors have stopped work, postgraduate doctors continued to provide emergency services. However, the strike has led to significant disruptions in outpatient department (OPD) services, operating theatres, and other medical activities.

At AIIMS Bhubaneswar, around 500 junior and senior resident doctors joined the strike, affecting approximately 4,000 patients who visit the OPDs daily.

Odisha doctors are also supporting the Indian Medical Association’s call for a 24-hour service suspension across both public and private hospitals nationwide.

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said they are in communication with various doctors’ associations and are closely monitoring the situation.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMDT) Santosh Mishra added that senior faculty members have been instructed to run the emergency services in the hospitals to maintain critical care.

