Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate’s Kolkata unit conducted raids at five locations in Bhubaneswar Thursday. The searches began early and were continuing at the time of reporting.

The agency carried out searches at multiple premises, including Hi-Tech Medical College. According to sources, the action is linked to alleged large-scale financial irregularities and land fraud.

Searches were also underway at the Saheed Nagar office of the Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust (VBCT). The ED’s action follows allegations that Sahara India purchased land in Berhampur through fraudulent means. Investigators are examining a possible Mumbai connection as part of a broader financial trail.

Also Read: CM Mohan Charan Majhi lays foundation stone for new Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi

There was no immediate official statement from the authorities regarding the raids.