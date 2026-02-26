New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Odisha Bhawan at Kautilya Marg in Chanakyapuri.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Odisha PWD Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit and senior officials, including Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, attended the ceremony.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 93.27 crore, will feature 45 rooms and suites, an exhibition space and a modern conference hall. The design will reflect Odisha’s art, heritage and culture.

Majhi announced that Odisha Bhawans will also be constructed in Ayodhya, Bengaluru and Surat, besides another in Mumbai. Land has already been acquired for these projects, he said. At present, Odisha Bhawans operate in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

To ensure proper upkeep, the state government will set up a dedicated division for the maintenance of all Odisha Bhawans and Sadans. A Janashraya Bhavan will also be built near Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar to provide affordable accommodation for people visiting the capital for urgent work.