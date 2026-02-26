Rourkela (Odisha): A scuffle broke out between a group of people and police personnel during a protest against a mining expansion work in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Wednesday, an officer said.

The residents of areas near Lanjiberna have been opposing the expansion of dolomite and limestone mines owned by a private company, he said.

Officials of a cement company, along with 10 platoons of police force and district administration, resumed the mining excavation work, which had come to a halt following stiff resistance from the locals last month.

Our main demands are proper discussions for land acquisition and expansion. Besides, the project needs to be approved by the gram sabha, said a protesting woman.

The land belongs to a person from our village. The land acquisition has proceeded without his approval, claimed Bival Toppo, a leader of protesters.

Earlier, the acquisition process had to stop following stiff resistance from locals.

The protesters should hold a discussion with the district administration on their issues, said Abhimanyu Majhi, additional district magistrate (ADM) Sundargarh.