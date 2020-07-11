Koraput: In order to provide employment to hundreds of migrant workers amid COVID-19 outbreak in Koraput, the district administration has chalked out a plan to go for coffee plantation.

Koraput collector Madhusudan Mishra recently visited different areas under Dasamantapur and Laxmipur blocks to conduct a field study, project director of Koraput District Rural Development Agency Bhabani Shankar Kalo informed.

During his visit, Mishra checked out a nursery at Nuaguda village which grows coffee saplings in large numbers. Besides, he also toured 50 hectares of black pepper farmland at Bindhaguda village under Laxmipur block.

Climatic conditions of Koraput district are conducive for coffee and black pepper among others, Mishra said.

It has been decided to start coffee plantations on 555 hectares of land, black pepper plantations on seven hectares of land and other shadow giving trees on 69 hectares of land in this district, an official sources said.

Notably, registered beneficiaries having job cards under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will be paid wages to work in these plantations.

PNN