Bhubaneswar, Feb 5: The Adivasi Mela-2021 being organised in the city here is witnessing huge footfall each passing day.

The organic products sold in the fair have become a major attraction for the people. The Koraput coffee which is branded as one of the exotic coffee variety has been attracting large number of people to the fair.

The then king of Koraput, Raj Bahadur Rama Chandra Deo, had started coffee plantation in the tribal-dominated district in 1930s. The coffee plantation was taken over by the government in 1960.

At present, a joint venture of TDCCOL and the coffee board is producing 100 per cent Arabica premium roasted filter coffee having a smooth taste and richness of dark coffee beans.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Reetu Panigrahi a coffee lover said, “The authentic flavour of Koraput coffee often lures me to visit this fair and buy at least a dozen coffee packets. The best thing about Koraput coffee is that it is hand-picked and shade-grown, which gives it a one-of-its-kind taste. Koraput coffee always has a special aroma for people like me.”

Notably, the fair has a special stall named as ‘Adivasi Coffee house’ where one can buy 100 gms and 250 gms of coffee packets. The stall managed by tribals also provides a fair idea about coffee plantation.