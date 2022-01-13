Koraput: Amid frequent bids of incursion in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district by Andhra Pradesh, the district administration here has started involving the women self-help groups (SHGs) in strawberry cultivation for their financial empowerment and self-reliance.

This move is also aimed at isolating them from the neighbouring state’s influence and woo them back into Odisha fold, sources said.

The integrated tribal development agency (ITDA) has launched the programme by involving the women of Doliamba village in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of Koraput district in strawberry cultivation.

This will make them financially independent and help them earn a living to meet the expenses of their family.

On being directed by Collector Abdaal M Akhtar, the strawberry cultivation has been started in the village under the direct supervision of Karu Soren, project administrator of ITDA.

The cultivation has been taken up on five acres of village land by involving three women selfhelp groups in the village. Reports said that over 45,000 strawberry saplings have been planted on this five acre land.

The saplings have been planted in rows and covered with polythene sheets to ensure their proper growth. The cultivation is being carried out by ITDA with joint assistance of a farmer Bhargav Lakel in the village.

The strawberries will be harvested in next 45 to 60 days and over 2,000 to 5,000 kilograms of the fruit is expected to be harvested from each acre of land.

The target set for harvest will be achieved if the climate remains favourable for the cultivation, Kashi Prasad Nayak, programme officer of ITDA said.

