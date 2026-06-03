Koraput: Fresh concerns have surfaced over alleged entry of officials from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh into border villages of Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in Koraput district. The officials reportedly visited the area again to review survey activities.

According to reports, while census work in Kotia panchayat has been completed by Odisha authorities and the SIR survey is currently underway, Andhra Pradesh officials continue to make their presence felt in the disputed region.

During the latest visit, officials from Andhra Pradesh’s Parvathipuram Manyam district, including Keshav Rao and Salur Tehsildar M. Suresh Kumar, along with other officials, visited parts of the disputed area. They reportedly reviewed the progress of the SIR survey and interacted with villagers regarding various government welfare schemes.

Despite the visit, there has been no official response or visible action from the local Odisha administration. Observers note that while such visits by Andhra Pradesh officials to the Kotia region continue, Odisha authorities have largely limited themselves to conducting inquiries and submitting reports to the district administration.

The recurring visits have once again brought the long-standing border dispute into focus and raised questions about the steps the state and district administrations will take to address the issue.