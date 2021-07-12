Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Rath Yatra this year, President Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended their greetings to the people of India. The dignitaries also offered their prayers to Lord Jagannath seeking his blessings for good health and prosperity of the people.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kovind wrote in Hindi and extended his warm greetings to all. He also sought blessings of the Lord for healthy life during the tough times of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Modi wrote on his Twitter handle, “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that His blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives …. Jai Jagannath !.”

Patnaik wished the people of Odisha and shared his message through a video clip on his Twitter handle, He wrote in Odia, “May the state be free from Covid-19 with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.”

Patnaik also appealed to the people of Odisha to celebrate Rath Yatra this year strictly following Covid-19 safety protocols. The people should set an example of disciplined and sacred life, he added.

PNN