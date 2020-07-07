Kathmandu: Nepal’s Opposition parties lambasted Tuesday the KP Oli government’s ‘immature’ foreign policy. They said the foreign policy is hampering the country’s relations with its neighbours.

Prime Minister Oli has been facing intense criticism ever since his government’s move to update Nepal’s political map. The updated map incorporated three strategically key Indian territories – Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura – last month.

Oli is known for his pro-China leanings. He is also under pressure from his own party leaders to resign both as prime minister and party chair for his anti-India remarks.

Last week, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ demanded Oli’s resignation. He said his recent remarks that India was conspiring to remove him were ‘neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate’.

A meeting of the Opposition parties took place Tuesday. It said that the Oli government has pursued a very imbalanced and irresponsible foreign policy. It has hampered Nepal’s relations with its neighbours, the ‘Kathmandu Post’ reported.

Due to the immature foreign policy conduct, relations with neighbours have deteriorated and become very complex. This was stated by leaders of the Nepali Congress (NC) and Janta Samajbadi Party (JSP).

“The meeting concluded that Nepal is facing difficulties while maintaining good relations with its neighbours. This is due to the government’s immature foreign policy,” NC vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi said without naming India.

Interestingly, the NC and the JSP backed the Oli government’s constitutional amendment bill to redraw Nepal’s new political map. The move triggered a row between India and Nepal. New Delhi termed as the move ‘untenable’.

The meeting also discussed the current political situation, the government’s decision to prorogue the House. The meeting also criticised the Oli government for its poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

As pressure mounted on him from his own party leaders to resign, Oli got both Houses of Parliament prorogued Thursday. The move will prevent the Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders and former prime ministers Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, to bring a vote of no confidence against him.