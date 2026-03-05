Moscow: The Kremlin said Thursday that Iran hasn’t asked Russia for military assistance as it faces the US and Israeli attacks.

Asked whether Russia could go beyond rhetoric and offer military assistance to its ally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded that “there have been no requests from the Iranian side.”

He added that “our consistent position is well known, and there have been no changes to it.”

Russian officials have said that a “strategic partnership” treaty Moscow signed with Tehran in January 2025 doesn’t envisage military assistance.