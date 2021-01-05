Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has shared a video on social media, where she is seen riding a motorbike. The song Hairat from the 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani plays in the background.

“Four wheels… Move the body…Two wheels…Move the soul.. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!” Kriti captioned the clip.

The actress is all set to start shooting for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar.

She has also finished shooting for her next with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti’s other upcoming film is Mimi, Laxman Utekar’s film that casts her as a young surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.