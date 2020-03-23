Mumbai: While many people came out in their balconies to participate in PM Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative, there were Indians who stepped out into the streets in large groups, chanting and clanging vessels amid coronavirus outbreak, putting themselves in the danger of being exposed to the virus.

Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Gippy Grewal and Nia Sharma have strongly condemned the behaviour of such people who hit the streets in large groups on Sunday, clearly misunderstanding the concept of #5Baje5minute initiative.

Taking to Instagram story, Kriti wrote: “While I was feeling proud at the unity I saw at 5 p.m. , I came across some videos of people dancing on the roads in huge groups with thaali-chamach celebrating God knows what.

After seeing all the stupidity of Humans against Corona. I’m certain to believe Humans are virus to The Earth and Corona is the vaccine.😁😁😅 #stupidity #coronaupdatesindia pic.twitter.com/rfvBai0G3K — Armaan ali (@Armaana97965485) March 23, 2020

“This is only gonna make it worse. The 5pm applaud was a part of the curfew to show our gratitude! From your windows/houses just for 5 minutes.”

She urged people to “be responsible” to combat the “serious situation”.

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal too expressed his disappointment over the people who hit the streets on Sunday to celebrate #5baje5minute applaud.

” Seriously…??? Aa kuch Karan layi kis ne kiha si ? Ki Banu India da …Sache patsha WaheGuru jane …. Plzzzz Stay home (Who told you guys to do this… I just pray to God. Please stay home),” Gippy tweeted.

“Naagin 4” actress Nia Sharma also slammed the people for their irresponsible behavior.

She wrote: “Dancing on the streets …beating thalis …we now know how intelligent are you! Now please stay at home.”