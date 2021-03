Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon is craving for chocolates at wake-up time, going by her new post on social media. Kriti posted a picture on Instagram of a chocolate coloured, layered dress paired with a green bralette.

Kriti wrote: “Just… woke up craving (chocolate, eyes and crazy emoji)…. Morning everyone.”

On the work front, the actress has a slew of films coming up, including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Mimi, Ganpath, Hum Do Hamare Do and Adipurush.