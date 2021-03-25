Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon is summer-ready. She now only needs “a beach and a cocktail”.

Kriti posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is wearing a ribbed polka dotted dress with a sweetheart neckline and thigh high slits. She looks sizzling as she is seen playing with her hair in the pictures.

“Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and cocktail,” she wrote.

Kriti is making waves in Hindi films and currently has five films in her kitty. While the shooting Mimi is complete, she will soon wrap up Bachchan Pandey.

The actress has already started shooting Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Ganpath and Adipurush, the new Hindi film industry interpretation of the Ramayan.

The actress play Sita in Adipurush.