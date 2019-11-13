Mumbai: Directed by Farhad Samji, Akshay Kumar will play the titular role in his upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the leading lady opposite Akshay has been finalised and it’s none other than his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon.

This will be her second outing with Akshay and Farhad, while third one with Sajid as she made her debut with Heropanti.

Sharing her excitement, Kriti told, “I had a blast working with them in Housefull 4 and super excited that we will be collaborating again. It’s my third film with Sajid sir and again, a very entertaining one.”

While Sajid said, “Akshay and Kriti’s pairing delighted the audience in Housefull 4. I have seen her grow as an actor since Heropanti and I feel she can pull off this role alongside Akshay.”

The out-and-out entertainer is set to go on floors in February next year and is likely to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.