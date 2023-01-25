Mumbai: Kamal R Khan, aka KRK, often remains in the headlines for his tweets and reviews. KRK often makes scathing comments on films and film personalities. He was also seen mocking Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. KRK was criticising the film and ticket sales.

However, after the film’s release, KRK’s tone appears to have shifted. He was seen praising the film. Until the intermission, he described the film as “full of entertainment.” Soon, users trolled him for the same.

KRK has piqued the interest of users once more with his recent tweet. “Have only seen the film until the interval, and Pathaan is awesome,” KRK wrote. It is spectacular and full of entertainment. Four stars for the first half of the film.

It’s interval and till here #Pathaan @iamsrk is on fire. It’s brilliant and full of entertainment. 4* for first half. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2023

Users are surprised to see KRK, who has been continuously tweeting against the film, suddenly going gaga over it.

Users are giving a very funny reaction to this tweet from KRK.

Notably, with the film “Pathaan,” Shahrukh Khan has returned to the silver screen after almost four years. There is a tremendous craze for this film among the fans of Shahrukh Khan. Audiences thronged cinema halls across the world in large numbers to watch Shah Rukh on screen. However, the controversy surrounding this film is also not fading. The film created a ruckus even before its release. Even today, strict security arrangements have been made, and even after this, protests are taking place at various places.