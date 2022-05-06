Mumbai: Comedian Kunal Kamra got into a Twitter spat with the father of a boy who sang the patriotic song ‘Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat’ to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent visit to Berlin.

Ganesh Pol, the father of the boy objected to Kamra tweeting a ‘doctored’ video of the boy’s song.

Tagging Kamra’s now deleted tweet, Ganesh wrote on his Twitter, “He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes (sic).”

Mincing no words, Kamra replied to the tweet saying, “The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation. The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also (sic).”

The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation. – https://t.co/xlFvVbmQ0n The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 https://t.co/aKnVk9lDSR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 5, 2022

Kamra reportedly shared the purported video of Modi’s interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang – ‘Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat’ – with ‘Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain’.

As per a media report, taking cognisance of the matter, apex child rights body National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought action against comedian Kunal Kamra for the doctored video. The NCPCR also sought immediate removal of the video after which Kamra deleted his tweet.