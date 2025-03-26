Mumbai: Kunal Kamra’s comedy case took a new turn Wednesday, as music company T-Series issued a copyright infringement notice over the use of song ‘Bholi Si Surat Aankhon Masti’ from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. ’

He took to his X account and shared a screenshot of the copyright infringement notice sent by T-series. Along with the screenshot, he wrote, “Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire come under fair use legally. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down, every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators, please take note of this. Having said that, every monopoly in India is nothing short of the Mafia, so please watch/download this special before it’s taken down. FYI – T- Series I stay in Tamil Nadu.”

Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire comes under fair use Legally. I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song. If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down.

Creators please take a note of it. Having said… pic.twitter.com/Q8HXl1UhMy — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 26, 2025

For the unversed, comedian Kunal Kamra performed a show a few days ago at the Habitat Studio in Mumbai. During the show, Kunal Kamra sang a parody song and referred to the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, as a Gaddar (traitor).

The controversy snowballed when Kunal Kamra shared the same video on his X account.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress leaders came out in support of Kunal Kamra, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction found it in bad taste and retaliated by attacking Habitat Studio with hammers and other tools.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Police issued a summons Tuesday for the comedian to record his statement in connection with the case registered against him. According to police sources, a team from Khar police station delivered the summons to Kamra’s residence in Mumbai, where his parents reside. However, as Kamra is currently out of Mumbai, the police sent the summons through WhatsApp.

Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to Kunal Kamra’s remark and said, “The way he was making fun of me and somewhere, the incident that was done to me illegally, he was making fun of that. I will not connect that incident with this incident at all. The person who is a part of the government or is in power, the person who has it, his honour is everything. You are defaming him in the name of comedy. You are insulting him. You are disregarding his work. Shinde ji used to drive a rickshaw once upon a time. Today, he has come so far on his own.”

IANS