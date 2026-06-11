Dubai: Kuwait on Thursday said it closed its airspace over ongoing Iranian attacks.

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation made the announcement.

It said flights were being diverted to other airports, without elaborating.

Flights circled outside of Kuwait for some time before the announcement, after the military announced its air defences were firing.

“This measure comes in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region,” Kuwait said.

Kuwait International Airport took a direct Iranian hit in recent days, killing one person and wounding dozens.