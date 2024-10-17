Bhubaneswar: ICAR Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan KendraKhurda (KVK-Khurda) observed World Food Day Wednesday on the theme ‘Right to food for a better life and a better future.’ ICAR-CIFA director PK Sahoo attended the event as the chief guest and emphasised the importance of food in leading a healthy life. He prioritised food security for all as adequate nutrition is vital for individual health and the overall well-being of communities and societies.

Besides, he stressed on consumption of fish, a vital source of high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. “Farmers should adopt organic farming practices for enhancing yield and better health. These methods boost soil fertility, biodiversity and ecosystem balance, ultimately leading to more nutritious food and a healthier environment,” Sahoo said. Senior scientist and head of KVK-Khurda Harapriya Nayak welcomed the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasised the importance of ensuring access to safe and nutritious food to meet dietary needs, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. A drone demonstration in aquaculture was also conducted for participants, showcasing innovative technology for monitoring water quality, fish health and feeding efficiency. The cutting-edge approach enhances farm management, improves productivity and promotes sustainable practices, highlighting the potential of drones to revolutionise aquaculture and boost overall efficiency in fish farming.

At the event, SMS crop production Surendra Singh provided an overview of the various types of organic input production and their applications in different crops. SMS fisheries PR Sahoo shared insights on integrated farming systems for livelihood enhancement, while S Behera emphasised on mushroom cultivation methods to promote income generation and nutrition security. Four progressive farmers and farm women from Rajas, Kalyanpur, Sanamachapur, and Narada villages in the Balipatna block, Khurda were honoured for their contributions to agriculture and allied sectors.