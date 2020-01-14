Mumbai: Instagram model and youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner, who has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of pictures and videos posing in front of her swanky car collection.

Kylie’s 127K dollar Mercedes G-Wagon, a 450K dollar Rolls Royce Phantom and some other luxury cars can easily be seen in these photos. According to a report, Kylie’s fleet of luxury cars is worth more than 14 million dollars. Kylie’s latest pictures of her swanky cars start with her posing in front of her custom ice blue Rolls Royce Wraith, which starts at 320K dollars.

One can also view the 1.4 million dollar Ferrari LaFerrari gifted by ex-boyfriend Travis Scott two years ago. The Astroworld rapper also gifted Jenner with a vintage Rolls Royce on her 21st Birthday in 2018. Kylie also owned a 3 million dollar Bugatti Chiron.

Kylie Jenner, who is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, is an avid lover of cars. Often, she shares photographs of her collection on Instagram.