Bhubaneswar: A 56-year-old labourer was killed when a wall collapsed on him while clearing debris at Kantabanji railway station in Odisha’s Bolangir district Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when an earth mover machine hit the wall, causing it to collapse, they added.

According to police, deceased Umesh Rishidev worked on the railway project for a private contractor.

“Prompt rescue operations were carried out and an inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the incident. Preventive measures are being reinforced to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future,” a statement by East Coast Railways said.

The railways have directed the contractor to provide ex gratia and financial support to the next of kin of the deceased, in line with contractual obligations and welfare provisions.

