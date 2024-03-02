Nabarangpur: The Location Accessible Multi-Modal Initiative (LAccMI) bus service launched by the Odisha government has proved to be of great help to the candidates appearing the HSC and Plus II examinations in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district. Surrounded by hills and forests, the tribal-dominated district earlier lacked proper facilities for commuting. Students appearing for the examinations were the worst sufferers. In most of cases, students would earlier fail to reach their examination centres, which are situated at far-off places owing to various reasons, in time and write their papers.

However, the launch of the LAccMi bus service has changed the scenario for commuters in the district. Now, candidates can reach their examination centres without any hassle by paying a nominal fare. Currently, as many as 39 LAccMI buses are plying in 10 blocks of Nabarangpur district. The buses run from 10 block headquarters to 189 panchayats under their jurisdictions and have stoppage at 289 places. As many as 59 drivers and 120 conductors have been appointed in the LAccMI bus service. In the past, except for some urban areas where a few private and government buses were available for the commuters, the western district lacked a bus service or any other mode of communication which would connect every panchayat with the block headquarters. This deprived many from visiting their destinations.

Moreover, the high prices of the bus tickets and irregular timings and stoppage were also a bane for the commuters. However, school and college students appearing for their examinations were the worst hit. The students had to hire an auto-rickshaw or any other vehicle to reach their examination centres, most of which were situated at distant places from their respective schools. This apart, they had to incur additional expenses while hiring vehicles to reach their examination centres. On the other hand, the situation has seen a transformation after the launch of LAccMi bus service. The students are no longer dependent on their guardians or the auto-rickshaws to reach their examination centres. LAccMI buses have also reduced their cost of commuting. Now, candidates appearing for the HSC and II examinations are taking the LAccMI buses to reach their examination centres in time with the female students paying only Rs 5 to the bus conductor to reach their examination centres. To appear for their board exams, Class X students of Kodinga Government High School have to travel to their centre Ekori High School, which is at a distance of 7km from Kodinga.

Earlier students used to reach their exam centre by their means or hired auto-rickshaws or any other private vehicle spending hefty amounts from their pocket. However, with the state government launching the LAccMI bus service this year, students can reach their centres in time. Local students Basanta Kumar Bhatra, Parikshit Bishoi, Debadatta Pattnaik, Umakant Randhari, Nishant Singh, Mamata Kumari Majhi, and Rani Kumari Bhatra expressed their gratitude towards the state government’s initiative which has proved to be a blessing for them.