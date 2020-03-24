Kolkata: PSU pharma company Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BCPL) said Tuesday it can provide only a maximum of 10 lakh hydroxy-chloroquine tablets due to the shortage of a key component, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases and the asymptomatic household contacts of lab-confirmed cases as a preventive treatment measure.

Bengal Chemicals is possibly the only company from eastern India having the capacity to produce hydroxy-chloroquine tablets.

“Whatever raw material (API) we have that can be good for only 10 lakh malaria tablets (having hydroxy-chloroquine),” BCPL managing director PM Chandraiah said.

API is the term used to refer to the biologically active component of a drug product such as tablet, capsule.

India imports 80 per cent of API from China, from where the novel coronavirus originated, to meet its requirements. “In India, only the private sector company IPCA produces API and we have been told that we are in the queue and our turn will come in May-June,” informed Chandraiah.

Agencies