Berhampur: Lack of infrastructure and necessary equipment has become a bane for sportspersons in Ganjam district, even though the National Sports Day (August 29) was observed Monday. The National Sports Day is observed in memory of the hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand who was born on this day. Both the Centre and the Odisha government have launched various schemes for the development of sports disciplines and sportspersons.

However, sportspersons in this district alleged that the state government is only laying stress on development of indoor sports. They added nothing is being done for the athletes who are talented in outdoor events. Sources said that Silk City lacks the infrastructure required for events like long, high and triple jump, javelin and hammer throw and discus. There are no tracks for sprinters and long-distance runners. As if this was not enough, the Berhampur Stadium which has some facilities for athletes has also been lying closed for the last four years on the pretext of development. In this situation, the sportspersons have no other option but to train at the UCP Engineering School ground here.

However, the ground is full of shrubs and dense grassland making it very difficult for sportspersons to train. Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) authorities are establishing indoor halls one after the other calling it as a ‘development for sports’. Two indoor halls have been built at Ambapua and Tulasi Nagar for promoting sports like basketball, kabbadi, tennis and badminton. These facilities have been established despite the presence of an indoor stadium in Khallikote University while constructions of two more are on at UCP Engineering School and Berhampur University, some athletes alleged.

However, sources pointed out that because of this desire to promote some particular disciplines of sports, other events are suffering. Youths interested in various athletics disciplines are not getting proper training facilities due to lack of tracks and kits. Former sportsperson and Corporator (Ward No-32), Surendra Kumar Moharana said that there is a consensus among the corporators to work for the development of outdoor sports. He said a decision in this regard will be taken in the near future. District athletics coach Surendra Kumar Patnaik admitted that lack of infrastructure and training kits are hampering the development of sportspersons. He said if proper facilities are provided, athletes from the district can win medals at the national and international level.