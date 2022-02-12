Kendrapara: Even though 74 years have elapsed since India’s independence, problems galore continue to plague the country.

One of the most frequent complaints heard is that of lack of motorable roads and some coastal villages in Kendrapara district are not an exception to this problem.

With the three-tier panchayat elections on the anvil, poll officials have no way but to walk to some of the booths, because vehicles cannot access those. Due to the lack of roads, the district administration officials have decided to use tents as polling booths in 51 locations.

According to information available from the district Panchayati Raj Department, 4,258 polling staff will be deployed to conduct the elections in the coastal district. The first phase of the elections will be held February 16.

Villages like Nalapahi, Dakhinadiha, Ekamania and Padanipal under Aul block will come under the first phase of elections. In these places tents will be set up as these villages are incommunicable for lack of proper roads.

The lack of bridges across rivers has forced officials on the election duty to wade through rivers to reach their respective polling stations. A total of 3,698 booths have been set up for the upcoming polls in the district.

A total of 371 booths have been set up in Derabish block to conduct the election. Among them 19 are tents. Five such makeshift booths will be set up in Marshaghai as well as in Rajnagar blocks; 17 in Sadar block and six in Garadpur block.

“At some places, boats will be used to transport the polling staff,” District Collector Amrut Ruturaj said. Officials also said that the administration has identified 1,575 booths as sensitive in the district where security was beefed up.

