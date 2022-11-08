Rayagada: Custard apple, known for its sweet and pleasant flavour, is grown in plenty in remote regions of this district. However, the tribals growing the fruit are forced to resort to distress sale due to lack of cold storage facilities, price fixation and the absence of a proper market. Due to the apathetic attitude of the district administration, the tribals fail to reap any profit from by selling the fruit. In the absence of alternatives, they sell their produce to the traders of the neighbouring states at throwaway prices. Custard apple grown in Rayagada district is in high demand both in Odisha and outside the state. The apple is grown mainly in Mirabali, Karubai, Dangalodi, Baisingh, Bairagihalua and Pipalguda areas of Sadar block and in Bhoimada, Mukundpur, Rupuni, Kalilashpur, Badakhilapadar localities of Kolanara block.

Thousands of custard apple trees can be found in both the blocks. The Rayagada variety of custard apple is also in demand in markets of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur districts. Custard apple trees thrive well in rocky terrains with well-drained soil and do not require much care. The trees start bearing fruits after four to five years. The apples are in full bloom during the three months of September to November. The fruit is the main source of livelihood for the tribal people living in the two blocks mentioned above. They sell the fruit at Rs 3 to Rs 5 per piece in the local market. Wholesalers also pay the same price to get the fruit from the tribals.

However, they sell it at a much higher rate. In the markets of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the fruit sells at Rs 65 per kilogram. Custard apple trees do not need any fertilizers to bloom. Trees start bearing fruits from the fourth year onwards and continue to do so for at least 15 years.

Each plant bears 50 to 60 fruits annually. The reason why tribals are forced to sell the fruits at throwaway prices is that they perish quickly. A farmer said the situation will only improve if the administration fixes rates for the fruit and along with it provide proper cold storage facilities. He added that a fruit-specific market will also help. Currently, the tribals sell custard apples in the markets of this town, Gunupur and JKPur. However, rarely do the farmers manage to reap proper rewards for their efforts. The state-owned Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is working so that tribal people get proper rates for their produces.

However, there is no such facility for custard apples still. When contacted senior ORMAS official Manoj Patra said that the agency stopped intervening in the sale of custard apple as it suffered heavy losses in the past two years. He also pointed out that this year not a single custard apple farmer had approached the agency for support. Locals, however, demanded that the district administration should step in to prevent distress sale of the fruit so that farmers can benefit.