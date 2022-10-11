Sambalpur: A woman housekeeper of a private college hostel sustained critical injuries after she tried to die by suicide by jumping off the terrace. Sources said that she tried to end her life due to alleged mental torture and nonpayment of salaries by the Vedic College authorities at Pardhiapalli locality under Sasan police limits in Sambalpur district. The woman was identified as Anjali Kumbhar, 22, of Bolangir district. She broke her leg and suffered spinal injuries after jumping from the roof of the five-storey hostel. The condition of the woman, undergoing treatment at VIMSAR Burla, is stated to be critical, sources said.

The woman told mediapersons that she was being forced to work beyond scheduled duty hours on a daily basis. She also said that while all the other staff was allowed to go home on Dussehra, she was denied permission. She stated that because of non-payment of her salary she was facing financial constraints for which she tried to end her life. Kumbhar informed that she regularly faced physical and mental torture. “The girl jumped from the roof in the morning at around 8.00 am. She broke her left leg. However, the cause behind the attempt has not been ascertained yet.

A few people spotted her and shouted her to stop when they saw her on the terrace, but she did not listen,” police informed. Proprietor of Vedic College, Anand Agarwal termed the incident ‘unfortunate’ and expressed shock. He said the reason why Kumbhar took such a drastic step can only be ascertained after she recovers from her injuries. Police are also investigating the matter, officials said.