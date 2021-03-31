Kaptipada: The Mayurbhanj SP has suspended the OIC of Sharat police station Reena Baxala for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

She was accused of inflicting trouble for a tribal couple while vehicle checking was going on. This action came after the couple filed a complaint at the Udala SDPO.

According to reports, Sharat police were checking vehicles at Begunia chhak March 28. Pratibha Bikram Biruli, youth of Ho community from Nato panhayat was carrying his pregnant wife Gurubari on his bike to a hospital.

The pillion rider did no wear helmant. Police imposed fine on Bikara, but the latter had no money to pay. He assured that he would pay fine online. Infuriated over his reply, police picked him in his van to the police station.

He had requested police to take his wife with him because she was pregnant and alone at the place. But his plea fell on deaf ears of police. It was alleged that Bikram was detained at police station for three hours and abused.

On the other hand, Bikram’s wife walked three kms in sweltering heat to the police station. She was sick on reaching police station. Bikram’s kin filed a complaint at the Udala SDPO.

Mayrubhanj SP ordered the disciplinary action and a departmental inquiry against the OIC.

PNN