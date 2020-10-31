Bhubaneswar: Setting an example of great samaritanship, a woman cop of Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar returned a wallet to its owner Saturday, which was containing cash of Rs 20,000.

She has won many hearts after she returned the lost wallet, which had fallen on the road at Unit I market here.

According to a police source, the constable Bhanumati Mallick found the wallet with cash, ATM card and identity cards, which she later deposited at the Capital police station.

After detailed scrutiny, police found that the wallet owner Amanprit Singh is an official at 120 Battalion in the state capital. Capital police handed over the wallet including all valuables to Singh.

“I became very upset as the lost wallet contained cash of Rs 20,000, identity cards and ATM card. I had lost hope of getting the wallet back and was delighted when I got a phone call from the police station that my wallet has been found,” Singh said.

PNN