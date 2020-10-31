Bhubaneswar : The Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested two notorious criminals from a drug and loot gang Saturday operating actively in Bhubaneswar for the past several months.

The two accused were identified as Sushant Rout and Simanchal Subudhi. Revealing their modus operandi Khandagiri police sources informed that, Sushant and Simanchal mostly used to befriend co-passengers in trains and buses. They also targeted persons who travelled alone or were seen waiting near bus stands and railway stations. The duo used to rob personal belongings by offering drug-laced drinks.

“We arrested two notorious criminals who used to offer drug-laced drinks to co-passengers and loot them. Police have launched a manhunt for other members of the gang and they will be arrested soon”, a senior official of the Commissionerate Police said.

Police have seized gold ornaments, cash of Rs 1.08 lakh and some foreign currencies from their possession including a motorbike which was being used by the duo to commit crimes, the official added.

However, a preliminary investigation of Khandagiri police revealed that the gang is involved in over 10 criminal cases at different times, of which five have been registered with this police station alone.

Police have been further probing to ascertain the source of foreign currencies. It could be of any of the victimised passenger who has not reported about the loot, the police source suspected.

PNN