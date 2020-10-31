Bhubaneswar: Odia filmmaker Biswanath Rath’s short film ‘Ravaiyaa’ has been winning hearts across the globe. Rath had shot the film with his android phone during the imposition of lockdown.

Also read: ‘Mahaprasad’ to be available for devotees at Srimandir during Kartik month

The 10-minute long movie has won ‘Best Short Film’ award at RATMA International Film Festival in UK, in the drama category. It was among the 21 best short films from across the world in Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Rath’s family sources informed.

According to sources, Ravaiyaa has been officially shortlisted to be screened at Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival in Japan coming December. It will also be screened at Sanse Cortos en Abirto film festival in Spain during November this year.

“When the works of a filmmaker are appreciated the world over, certainly it gives immense pleasure. In IFFM, there were several short films starring Vidya Balan, Sanjay Suri, Adil Hussain, Eisha Chopra and many others. Being selected among 21 tough movies is in itself a matter of great honour,” the young filmmaker gleamed.

Notably, adding feathers to the cap Rath’s silent short movie ‘The Right Glass’ which is based on child rights has won an Encouragement Award at Seoul International Public Advertisement Festival.

PNN