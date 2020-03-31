Mumbai: Meena Kumari was called the tragedy queen of Indian cinema. Meena Kumari, who ruled the industry in her prime, was an excellent actress, beautiful singer and a poet.

Although there are several stories related to her life, but one of them was famous. Let’s share that story today on the occasion of her death anniversary.

The actress died of liver cirrhosis 31 March 1972 when she was only 38 years old.

It was the shining period of Meena Kumari and was the most sought-after heroine of her time. Despite this, Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, did not recognise her in an incident when he was serving as the home minister of the country.

Actually, Shastri ji was invited to watch the shooting of the film Pakeezah (released in 1972) in a studio in Mumbai. There was so much pressure from the then chief minister of Maharashtra that Shastri ji could not say no to him and reached the studio.

Kuldeep Nayyar has mentioned this anecdote in his book ‘On Leaders and Icons: From Jinnah to Modi’. He has written — ‘At that time there were many big stars present. When Meena Kumari garlanded Lal Bahadur Shastri. Shastri ji asked politely to the journalist Kuldip Nayar sitting near him who the woman was. Meena Kumari, I said in amazement. Shastri expressed his ignorance. Yet never did I expect him to admit this in public,” Nayyar wrote.

“He began his speech with the remark, ‘Meena Kumariji, mujhe maaf karna, maine aapka naam pahle dafa suna hai’ (Meena Kumariji, please forgive me, I have heard your name for the first time). The classical beauty of Hindi cinema, the darling of millions across the nation, was a figure of embarrassment and sat impassively in the front row,” the book said.

In a career spanning 33 years, she starred in about 92 films such as Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Pakeezah, Mere Apne, Aarti, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Foot Path, Dil Ek Mandir and Kaajal.