Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) Friday announced a reshuffle of Congress in-charges for three states, including Odisha. With the approval of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lalji Desai has been appointed as the new in-charge of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

As part of the reshuffle, Sanjay Dutt has been appointed as the Congress in-charge for Haryana, while Rajendra Pal Gautam has been named the party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in an official statement.

Notably, Ajay Kumar Lallu had taken charge as the Odisha Congress in-charge in February 2025.