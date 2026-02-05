Bhubaneswar: Four persons, including three women, were arrested in Khurda district Wednesday for allegedly attacking two women with deadly weapons over a land dispute, police said. As per the complaint lodged by Ajay Maha Bhoi (46), the incident occurred between 7 am and 8 am at Kujimahala village under Chandaka police limits when he was not at home.

According to police, the accused—Sukanti Maha Bhoi (24), Lambodara alias Babula Maha Bhoi (60), Janaki Maha Bhoi (55) and Manjulata Jena (55)—allegedly trespassed into the complainant’s house and abused his wife and mother-in-law using foul language. They then attacked the two women with sharp weapons, including a knife, iron rod and a crowbar, allegedly with the intent to kill.

On returning home, the complainant found both women lying injured with bleeding wounds on their heads and other parts of their bodies. He immediately shifted them to the Mendhasal Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment and later lodged a written complaint with the police. Preliminary investigation revealed a long-standing land dispute among family members. Police said the attack occurred when the victims were digging the disputed land for construction purposes, which was opposed by the accused. The four accused have been forwarded to court, and further investigation into the case is underway, police added.