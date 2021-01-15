Mumbai: Noted singer Adnan Sami bashed a user after she defamed legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The tweet, shared by user @ikaveri, read, “Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice.”

Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice. — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) January 13, 2021

The tweet received more than 6.8K likes and more than 1.5K retweets.

While replying to it, Adnan wrote, “Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad (What does the monkey know of the good taste of ginger). …It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!”

'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'.

…It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! https://t.co/kUi9dsfMGt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 14, 2021

After this Adnan even shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar with her sister Asha Bhosle and Pakistani singer Noor Jehan on Instagram. “What an Iconic & Historic Photo! #LataMangeshkar #NoorJehan #AshaBhosle,” he wrote in the caption.

Notably, Lata Mangeshkar has been trending on social media ever since that tweet became viral. Lata’s immense fan following left no stones unturned to pay tribute to her exemplary career in playback singing. At the same time, people are also praising Adnan for coming to Lata’s defence.