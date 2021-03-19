New Delhi: With an aim to support students with online education, domestic smartphone brand Lava Friday launched three new student-centric tablets starting at Rs 9,499.

The three new tablets Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura and Lava Ivory comes at Rs 15,499, Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,499, respectively. It is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart.

“With these new products, we hope that we are able to help ease their development even in this Covid time,” Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

“Learning can be done easily from home, and features like big battery support long study hours without the discomfort of charging your device after each class,” Raina added.

Lava Magnum XL comes with a big screen size of 10.1-inches and houses 6100 mAh battery.

The screen has a IPS LCD display with 390 nits of brightness so that tender eyes are protected while their study online. It has a 2MP front camera and 5MP rear camera as well.

The tablet is Powered by MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor and has 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB.

Lava Aura comes with a screen size of 8-inches and a long lasting 5100 mAh battery. The tablet sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Lava Aura also comes with a metallic finish and a MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor.

Lava Ivory comes with a screen size of 7-inches and sports a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP Selfie camera. It comes with a unique textured hairbrush finish on the back.

The company also announced its partnership with EduSaksham to offer free courses for students.

This partnership with EduSaksham has made Lava Tablets education driven, enabling students to utilize the device to support learning in all forms and formats, ranging from online classes as well as other mediums of learning like education-oriented YouTube channels and e-books etc, the company said.