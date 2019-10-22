New Delhi: Lava International Limited Tuesday launched its new entry level smartphone, Lava Z41 for Rs 3,899.

The phone will be available in two colours – midnight blue and amber red.

“This smartphone will cater to all the social media needs of consumers such as YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook etc. The phone allows users to surf data-consuming apps like Youtube Go where users can control their data consumption and download videos with a super-fast interface,” Tejinder Singh, Head (Product), Lava International said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5-inch display.

Lava Z41 comes with 5 MP rear camera and is powered with a 2500 mAh battery.

The device runs on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and is powered with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The phone also offers 4G Dual VOLTE enabling users to widen their network.

According to the company, it is the only smartphone in the sub-Rs 4,000 segment to introduce Real Time Bokeh feature alongside 9 level filters, Night Shot, Smart Sleep and Burst mode effect.