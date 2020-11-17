Bhubaneswar: Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena has virtually inaugurated the official website of Hindu Religious Endowment, Odisha, Tuesday.

The official website of the department is: https://hinduendowments.odisha.gov.in.

Following terms and conditions set by Government of India Guidelines for Website (GIGW), National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the website.

According to the officials, the website is very dynamic. It would be made assessable to physical handicapped persons. Citizens and litigants can know about their legal disputes pending or disposed in the Commission office. The site is a repository of information about the Hindu Religious Temples and Maths.

Top officials like Principal Secretary, Law Department, Shri Sashi Kanta Mishra, Commissioner Endowments, Shri Chittaranjan Mohapatra, Smt Kabita Roy Das, SIO, NIC, Odisha and other officials from the Department and NIC were present during the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Expressing his happiness Jena said, “NIC has developed the website. It is very user friendly and will benefit every walk of the society.”

PNN