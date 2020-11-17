Puri: After a Mumbai-based devotee showed interest to donate about 1,920 kg of silver for coating the doors, an Odia devotee has pledged to donate 400 gram gold to the Puri Jagannath Temple.

The unnamed devotee had approached the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and expressed his desire to donate ornaments for the Trinity.

From the donated gold the SJTA will make some new ornaments like Chandra and Surjya (sun and moon) for the Trinity which are worn out now.

These ornaments adorn Lord Jagannath’s face.

The devotee has also agreed to donate gold foils (Subarna Patia) for the Trinity, which is used during the Abakasa ritual, sources added.

The ornaments would be ready for use of the deities by the end of holy month Kartik after the SJTA grants approval for the same in the committee meeting. The meeting by the SJTA members has started Tuesday.

In a similar act, another Mumbai based devotee is also interested to donate 5kg gold ornaments to the Puri Temple. Among the important ornaments to be remade include Srimukha Padma for Lord Jagannath, Tadaki for Devi Subhadra and Jhobakanti for Lord Balabhadra.

PNN