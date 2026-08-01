Sonpur: A handloom weaver from Subarnapur district has crafted a unique silk saree featuring woven messages in the Sambalpuri language to celebrate Sambalpuri Din, showcasing the region’s rich weaving tradition. Hemanchal Meher, 44, of Haradkhol village in Sonpur block, spent more than three-and-a-half months producing the intricately woven saree.

The anchal (pallu) carries the message, “Ame Sambalpuria, Sambalpuri Din ra lagi gurdute subhechha” (We are Sambalpuri people. Many greetings on Sambalpuri Din). The body of the saree features the slogans “Speak Sambalpuri”, “Sing Sambalpuri”, “Dance Sambalpuri”, “Wear Sambalpuri” and “Eat Sambalpuri”, promoting the language, traditions and cuisine associated with Sambalpuri culture. Meher said the project involved dyeing silk yarn, preparing the design and weaving the fabric.

While the weaving took 12 days, the entire process required over three and a half months. His wife, Parbati, and other family members assisted him throughout the work. He said nationally acclaimed Bandha artist Guru Prafulla Meher helped develop the concept for the saree. The saree uses five colours and reflects the intricate Bandha weaving tradition for which Subarnapur is known. Meher has woven only two such sarees, each priced at Rs 25,000, and said he would produce more if demand increases. A third-generation weaver, Meher said he has spent the past 24 years preserving and innovating the traditional Sambalpuri handloom craft.