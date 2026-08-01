Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at improving road safety and ensuring transparent enforcement of traffic rules, the State Transport Authority (STA) will launch the Intelligent Enforcement Management System (IEMS) on four key highway stretches across the state from August 1, enabling the automatic detection of traffic violations and the real-time generation and issuance of e-challans.

According to an office order issued by the Transport Com missioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA), real-time generation of e-challans will commence from midnight August 1.

Initially, the IEMS will monitor four highway corridors — Manguli-Sambalpur, Sambalpur-Raurkela, Brahmapur-Taptapani and Brahmapur-Bhanjanagar. The move has been taken in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the Odisha Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, the order said.

According to STA sources, the system will detect four categories of traffic violations — overspeeding, carrying more than one pillion rider on a two-wheeler, riding without a protective helmet by either the rider or the pillion passenger, and wrong-way driving.

Every e-challan will include photographic or video evidence, along with the vehicle registration number, date and time of the violation, geo-location, recorded speed wherever applicable, the notified speed limit, and the relevant legal provision violated.

The STA clarified that the order does not introduce any new speed limits. Instead, it operationalises the electronic enforcement of the class-wise speed limits already notified by the state government in November 2021.

On four-lane highways such as Manguli-Sambalpur and Sambalpur-Raurkela, the notified speed limits remain 100 kmph for light motor vehicles, 80 kmph for heavy motor vehicles, and 60 kmph for two-wheelers, with a permissible tolerance of five per cent.

On the two-lane stretches between Brahmapur-Taptapani and Brahmapur-Bhanjanagar, the speed limits are 60 kmph for light and heavy motor vehicles and 50 kmph for two-wheelers.