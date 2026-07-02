Ayodhya (UP): Lawyers of the Faizabad Bar Association Thursday took out a protest march in Ayodhya and submitted a police complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai, trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao over alleged embezzlement of donation funds.

Krishna Mohan, another trustee, who was the complainant in the first FIR in the case, has also been mentioned as an accused in the lawyers’ complaint to the police, according to Faizabad Bar Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra.

The lawyers marched from the court premises to the Ram Janambhoomi police station here before submitting the complaint, demanding that a case be registered and a fair and impartial probe be conducted into the allegations.

A large number of lawyers raised slogans demanding registration of an FIR and an investigation against the senior functionaries of the Ram Temple Trust.

The bar association had earlier announced they won’t defend the accused in this case and warned of a penalty of Rs 5 lakh per accused for any lawyer who wished to represent them.

Police personnel had a tough time managing the crowd during the march, with some lawyers alleging that they sustained minor injuries in the jostling.

At the police station, several lawyers gathered in the Station House Officer’s office along with media personnel, insisting that a case be registered immediately, even as police officials tried to pacify them by assuring that the complaint would be examined and appropriate action taken in accordance with law.

Mishra told reporters that the association had sought registration of an FIR against the three named persons over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations and demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

Rao is engaged with temple construction work and associated with Trust works.

“A written complaint has been submitted. Five people have gone to collect the hard copy of the complaint. If they do not provide the copy, the protest will continue. The police have said that action will be taken and have given full assurance regarding the matter. The FIR includes Champat Rai ji, Anil Mishra ji, Gopal Rao, and Krishna Dev (who was the complainant in the first FIR). For now, we will see what action is taken at Kotwali Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station,” Mishra told PTI Videos.

He said the association would launch an agitation if the police failed to register a case against the accused.

Superintendent of Police (City) Chakrapani Tripathi said the police has received the complaint and that it was being examined.

The controversy erupted June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings June 23, following which an FIR was registered June 25 and eight persons associated with the temple’s donation-counting process were arrested.

Investigators have also recorded the statement of Rai, who had recently offered to resign, taking “moral responsibility”

Security has, meanwhile, been stepped up at key locations in Ayodhya amid the ongoing controversy.

According to official sources, the security cover of some senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionaries, including Rai, has also been enhanced.

A security official said deployment had been strengthened at the Teerth Kshetra office, Karsevakpuram and other key installations linked to the Trust. Four sub-inspectors have been posted at the Teerth Kshetra office and a company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has also been deployed in the area.

There is unlikely to be any relaxation in the security arrangements, especially in view of the upcoming meeting of the Trust in Ayodhya, where several key issues, including the resignations of Rai and Mishra, are expected to come up for discussion, the sources said.

Security officials said there were no restrictions on media coverage.

However, journalists have, for the time being, been permitted access only up to the steel barricades near the temple beyond which devotees proceed for darshan and aarti.