Damascus: The leader of Syria’s biggest rebel faction in his first public appearance since the fall of Bashar Assad calls it “a victory to the Islamic nation.”

In his first public appearance since fighters entered the Damascus suburbs Saturday, Abu Mohammed al-Golani visited the Syrian capital’s sprawling Umayyad Mosque.

Now calling himself by his given name, Ahmad al-Sharaa, instead of his nom de guerre, he told hundreds of people that Assad had made Syria “a farm for Iran’s greed.

AP