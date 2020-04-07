Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has urged fans to use homemade masks and continue to remain safe at home.

“My loves, hope you are all staying safe. Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead, use handkerchief, use a scarf of your mom’s chunni. Cover your face, stay safe. #MaskIndia,” the actor wrote in his new Instagram post.

Vijay Deverakonda’s view comes at a time when medical professionals are taking to social media, complaining about the lack of PPEs and masks.

Deverakonda isn’t the only star to request fans to stay at home. From Chiranjeevi to Mahesh Babu, the biggest Tollywood stars are posting messages and videos asking fans to follow safety. Chiranjeevi even appeared in a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mohanlal, Sivarajkumar and Mammootty which was shot separately in their respective homes. It gave the message to stay home and stay safe.

On the film front, Vijay Deverakonda has shot a majority portion for his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film is set to be wrapped up in 2020.