Sundargarh: A woman college teacher in Sundargarh took a pledge on her birthday to donate her whole body for use in academic, medical research and related purpose after her death. Snigdharani Patel, wife of Santosh Kumar Patel and a lecturer in Education department of Jashodabishnu Degree College at Jogimal in Tangarpalli block of Sundargarh district made this pledge while celebrating her birthday, July 19. Snigdha’s husband Santosh works in OMFED at Bhawanipatna. The couple has a daughter studying in Class-1. Snigdha accompanied by her mother and brother visited VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla on her birthday and submitted the pledge form and an affidavit wherein she pledged that her mortal body will be donated to the Department of Anatomy, SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack or VIMSAR, Burla to be utilised for academic research and related purpose. She has also declared that in case of brain death, the body will be handed over at the disposal of either of the colleges for proper utilisation. After the pledge, the acknowledgment slip was handed over to her by Professor Mamata Sar, HOD, Department of Anatomy, VIMSAR, Burla.